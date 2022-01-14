NC DHHS Flu
Duke Energy: About 1,000 workers being brought in to assist Carolinas with power restoration during winter storm

By Alex Giles
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Duke Energy is preparing for the possibility of power outages across the Carolinas this coming weekend. A winter storm is forecast to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the Charlotte area.

Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview Thursday evening, explaining the steps the power company is taking to prepare for the winter storm.

“Right now we’re really focused on looking at the forecast and we take that information and we put it into a damage modeling simulation. It tells us where to expect those pockets of outages and that helps us to be able to move crews to the right locations to make sure that we can be responsive when the outages occur,” said Brooks.

He said Duke Energy is bringing in about 1,000 workers from the Midwest and Florida who can assist local line workers with power restoration efforts. He said they’ll collectively target the areas with the most outages.

“This is what they do. This is what they’re wired for. This is what they’re prepare for and I can tell you because I’ve spent a lot of time with them that they don’t want to do anything more than help those customers. That’s their biggest desire during a storm,” said Brooks.

He said winter storms can put a lot of stress on trees and equipment. The spokesperson explained that it only takes about a quarter of an inch of ice to bring limbs down and create outages.

“The working conditions are a lot more challenging for our crews. It’s gonna be very cold. Roads sometimes are challenging to get down to get to where the outages are,” said Brooks.

He encouraged members of the public to report outages on duke energy’s website, the company’s app, and by calling 1-800 POWER ON.

