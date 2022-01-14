NC DHHS Flu
Crews continue to prep roads ahead of weekend winter storm

Thousands of pounds of salt and brine, which is a combination of salt and water, could be seen on the roads early Friday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Work continues to get area roads ready for this weekend’s winter storm.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working to make sure the roadways are safe and treated in time for the snow and ice to come in.

NCDOT officials are speaking Friday morning about the details of their efforts behind the scenes to prepare for the storm and to explain what they’ll do during it as well. That news conference starts at 10 a.m. at their northeast division in Charlotte.

At that division, officials confirmed those trucks, plows, and tanks of brine were already being put into action Thursday, being seen out and about on Interstate 85.

Thousands of pounds of salt and brine, which is a combination of salt and water, could be seen on the roads early Friday morning.

Every year the city puts together a weather plan for ice and snow. A look through that plan shows the major thoroughfares are the first priority. The goal is to have 90% of those cleared within 48 hours of the storm’s end.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

