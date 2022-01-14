Crash involving at least two vehicles blocks part of I-77 in York County
The crash happened on I-77 South near the Welcome Center just before 4 p.m.
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving at least two vehicles has shut down part of I-77 in York County Friday afternoon.
WBTV reporter Morgan Newell was near the scene of the crash and says traffic was heavily backed up due to a large emergency response.
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says the crash has one lane is blocked at the moment.
Drivers are advised to please use caution in the area
