NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crash involving at least two vehicles blocks part of I-77 in York County

The crash happened on I-77 South near the Welcome Center just before 4 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving at least two vehicles has shut down part of I-77 in York County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-77 South near the Welcome Center just before 4 p.m.

WBTV reporter Morgan Newell was near the scene of the crash and says traffic was heavily backed up due to a large emergency response.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says the crash has one lane is blocked at the moment.

Drivers are advised to please use caution in the area

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch to take effect for possible mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
Timo Trojer is walked out of Lake Norman Brewing in handcuffs by two Lincoln County sheriff's...
Man assaulted, arrested for taking video of sheriff’s deputies
Snow, sleet, and ice are expected for the Charlotte Metro area
Winter Storm Warning in place for significant snowfall, sleet, ice overnight Saturday into Sunday

Latest News

Officials with the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control said COVID cases are being...
COVID cases reported on ‘Carnival Sunshine’ after leaving Port of Charleston
Governor Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency for North Carolina before this weekend's winter...
Gov. Cooper signs state of emergency for N.C. ahead of winter storm
The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice starting early...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles expensed the most money throughout 2020 and 2021 including two pricey...
CLT Council expense purchases even with tens of thousands of dollars of allowances