Crash involving at least two vehicles blocks part of I-77 in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving at least two vehicles has shut down part of I-77 in York County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-77 South near the Welcome Center just before 4 p.m.

WBTV reporter Morgan Newell was near the scene of the crash and says traffic was heavily backed up due to a large emergency response.

TRAFFIC: Crash reported I-77 South at the Welcome Center. One lane is blocked at the moment. Please use caution in the area. #YCSONews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/c0sRS9PTdo — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) January 14, 2022

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says the crash has one lane is blocked at the moment.

Drivers are advised to please use caution in the area

