NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cockroach removed from man’s ear

A dead cockroach was removed from a man's ear. He had earlier been told it was water he was...
A dead cockroach was removed from a man's ear. He had earlier been told it was water he was feeling in his ear.(Source: Courtesy Zane Wedding/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (CNN) - Fair warning: This story is disgusting.

It may sound like an urban legend that a cockroach can get stuck in your ear, but it happened to a New Zealand man.

Zane Wedding, 40, first noticed his ear was blocked after swimming in a public pool.

He went to the doctor the next day, and was told it was just water. He followed the advice he was given to blow hot air from a hair dryer in his ear.

Zane Wedding, 40, had noticed his ear was blocked after going to a pool.
Zane Wedding, 40, had noticed his ear was blocked after going to a pool.(Source: Zane Wedding/CNN)

Wedding said he could still hear water moving in his ear, so he booked an appointment with a specialist a few days later.

That doctor could tell immediately there was a bug in his ear canal.

The cockroach was dead at that point, and the doctor got it out in less than five minutes.

Wedding said he was grossed out when he realized that water he heard in his ear was the roach moving around, and blowing hot air in his ear was cooking the insect.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch to take effect for possible mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
The woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud embezzlement scheme, which carries a maximum penalty of...
Courts: N.C. woman embezzled $15M to pay for weddings, jewelry, luxury hotel rooms; supporting extravagant lifestyle
Timo Trojer is walked out of Lake Norman Brewing in handcuffs by two Lincoln County sheriff's...
Man assaulted, arrested for taking video of sheriff’s deputies
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday

Latest News

Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Visa revoked again, tennis star Djokovic faces deportation from Australia
Alijah Kensinger, 6, went missing shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy in Tennessee
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working to make sure the roadways are...
Crews continue to prep roads ahead of weekend winter storm
Hairdresser Chelsea Woody stands outside her car at a grocery store Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home