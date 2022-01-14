Charlotte Hornets starting to find their groove

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -It was a disappointing football season for the Carolina Panthers, but Charlotte’s other pro team is having a fantastic season. The Charlotte Hornets are currently 23-19 and above .500 past the midway point of the season for the first time since 2001.

There are 3 big reasons for their success.

First, the schedule is finally turning in their favor. Of the Hornets first 36 games, 24 were on the road.

Second, they are finally getting healthy. All during the first half of the season, the primary guys who make up the normal playing rotation for this team, all spent some time in the health and safety protocol.

“This is as close to healthy as we have been all season,” said coach James Borrego. “Now it’s about putting consistency together, finding the right rotations, and trusting each other. I think now everyone is now getting the chance to see the depth of this roster.”

Yes, we are finally getting to see the true Charlotte Hornets.

A Hornets team that now can be more consistent on the defensive end with more consistency in their line ups. During the first half of the season, Charlotte was ranked toward the bottom of the NBA in defense. In the last 4 games during the winning streak, the defense has been outstanding especially against bigger and more physical teams like Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

“They understand the value of every possession defensively,” said coach. “The challenge now is to continue that every single game and every single night and every possession. Now it’s about not letting that go. We’re not going back we’re going forward. We are only going to become a better defense from here. That’s the mindset right now.”

Of Charlotte final 40 games, 24 are at home starting with Orlando on Friday night. The Magic are struggling as they have the worst record in the NBA at 7-35. But no matter who the opponent is, it’s all about building on the last game.

“I feel like we have a hungry group,” said coach. “It’s on to the next one. We got a lot of work to do. We just started the second half of the season. Great teams just move onto the next one.”

