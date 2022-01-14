NC DHHS Flu
Avery County closes schools on Friday due to expected snow

Due to the impending snow, the Avery County Schools System will be closed Friday, Jan. 14 with an optional teacher workday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Avery County Schools has decided to close on Friday due to snow expected in the county overnight .

First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday

Due to the impending snow we are to receive overnight, the Avery County Schools...

Posted by Avery County Schools on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Any staff who can safely report to work may do so at 10 a.m.

A few snow flurries are possible in the NC mountains Thursday night as a weather disturbance moves across the region, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the lower 30s.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued across the WBTV viewing area, in effect from Saturday night to Monday morning, due to significant snowfall and ice accumulations, that will lead to dangerous travel conditions.

At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
As we get closer and closer, our confidence in seeing accumulating snowfall and/or ice grows.
The upcoming holiday weekend forecast still has quite a few question marks.
