Avery County closes schools on Friday due to expected snow

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Avery County Schools has decided to close on Friday due to snow expected in the county overnight .

Due to the impending snow, the Avery County Schools System will be closed Friday, Jan. 14 with an optional teacher workday.

Good afternoon parents and all staff. Due to the impending snow we are to receive overnight, the Avery County Schools... Posted by Avery County Schools on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Any staff who can safely report to work may do so at 10 a.m.

A few snow flurries are possible in the NC mountains Thursday night as a weather disturbance moves across the region, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the lower 30s.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued across the WBTV viewing area, in effect from Saturday night to Monday morning, due to significant snowfall and ice accumulations, that will lead to dangerous travel conditions.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.