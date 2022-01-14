Attorney Ben Crump calls for truth at rally for Jason Walker

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Attorney Ben Crump spoke at a rally Thursday night for a man shot by a Cumberland County deputy Saturday.

Jason Walker, 37, was killed after an off-duty deputy hit him with his truck and then shot him before calling 911, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The police department said a preliminary investigation determined Walker “ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle.” Protestors disputed this account.

Crump, who specializes in civil rights cases, said it was not lost on him that he was speaking in Fayetteville, North Carolina, close to where he was born and raised, close to home, in Lumberton, North Carolina.

“And it is not lost on me that when Jason Walker was shot multiple times, he was close to home,” Crump said.

Crump evoked Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the civil rights icon’s birthday, in a fight for justice and truth.

“I tell you brothers and sisters in Fayetteville, North Carolina tonight, that it is the right thing to do that we speak up for the truth of what happened to Jason Walker, that we stand up for the truth of what happened to Jason Walker, that we fight for the truth of what happened to Jason Walker.”

