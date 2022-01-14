NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Attorney Ben Crump calls for truth at rally for Jason Walker

Ben Crump
Ben Crump(WRAL)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Attorney Ben Crump spoke at a rally Thursday night for a man shot by a Cumberland County deputy Saturday.

Jason Walker, 37, was killed after an off-duty deputy hit him with his truck and then shot him before calling 911, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The police department said a preliminary investigation determined Walker “ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle.” Protestors disputed this account.

Crump, who specializes in civil rights cases, said it was not lost on him that he was speaking in Fayetteville, North Carolina, close to where he was born and raised, close to home, in Lumberton, North Carolina.

“And it is not lost on me that when Jason Walker was shot multiple times, he was close to home,” Crump said.

Crump evoked Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the civil rights icon’s birthday, in a fight for justice and truth.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch to take effect for possible mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
As we get closer and closer, our confidence in seeing accumulating snowfall and/or ice grows.
First Alert in place as confidence increases for seeing winter weather over holiday weekend
The upcoming holiday weekend forecast still has quite a few question marks.
A more seasonal, sunny Wednesday; growing confidence in weekend winter storm
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.

Latest News

Duke Energy is preparing for the possibility of power outages across the Carolinas this coming...
Duke Energy: About 1,000 workers being brought in to assist Carolinas with power restoration during winter storm
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
If you plan on using a generator, remember to keep them outside of your home.
What happens, what you should do to protect yourself if you lose power in a winter storm
The shooting happened on Northlake Centre around 8 p.m.
Person injured in reported shooting near Northlake Mall, Medic says
Kannapolis Fire Marshals and Kannapolis Police Investigators are investigating the cause of the...
41-year-old man dies inside burning abandoned commercial building in Kannapolis