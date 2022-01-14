Ashe County High closes early due to increase in COVID-19 cases, staff shortages

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Ashe County High School will close early on Friday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and related staff shortages, administrators said.

The school closed at 11 a.m. Friday, according to the administration.

It was not immediately known how many staff members were absent due to COVID-19.

The closure comes as COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages continue to impact schools across the state.

In an effort to alleviate some of the stress for school staff, a North Carolina policy will allow state employees to use volunteer days with supervisor approval to work in North Carolina public schools as substitute teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria staff.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s new directive will allow state employees to use paid leave to serve as substitute staff in schools while also keeping any compensation they earn as substitutes.

