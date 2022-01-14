41-year-old man dies inside burning abandoned commercial building in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a 41-year-old man died inside a burning abandon commercial building in Kannapolis Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the building, which had formerly been a discount grocery store, at 802 Sumner Avenue, after multiple calls came into the 911 Center reporting a fire at the site.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire they found an unresponsive male, 41-year-old Christopher Casey, inside the structure.

He was rescued from the building but CPR attempts failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kannapolis Fire Marshals and Kannapolis Police Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

Kannapolis Fire was assisted by Concord Fire, Coldwater and Odell Volunteer Fire Departments.

