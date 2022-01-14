NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

41-year-old man dies inside burning abandoned commercial building in Kannapolis

Kannapolis Fire Marshals and Kannapolis Police Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.
Kannapolis Fire Marshals and Kannapolis Police Investigators are investigating the cause of the...
Kannapolis Fire Marshals and Kannapolis Police Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.(Kannapolis Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a 41-year-old man died inside a burning abandon commercial building in Kannapolis Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the building, which had formerly been a discount grocery store, at 802 Sumner Avenue, after multiple calls came into the 911 Center reporting a fire at the site.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire they found an unresponsive male, 41-year-old Christopher Casey, inside the structure.

He was rescued from the building but CPR attempts failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kannapolis Fire Marshals and Kannapolis Police Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

Kannapolis Fire was assisted by Concord Fire, Coldwater and Odell Volunteer Fire Departments.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch to take effect for possible mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
As we get closer and closer, our confidence in seeing accumulating snowfall and/or ice grows.
First Alert in place as confidence increases for seeing winter weather over holiday weekend
The upcoming holiday weekend forecast still has quite a few question marks.
A more seasonal, sunny Wednesday; growing confidence in weekend winter storm
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.

Latest News

Duke Energy is preparing for the possibility of power outages across the Carolinas this coming...
Duke Energy: About 1,000 workers being brought in to assist Carolinas with power restoration during winter storm
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
If you plan on using a generator, remember to keep them outside of your home.
What happens, what you should do to protect yourself if you lose power in a winter storm
The shooting happened on Northlake Centre around 8 p.m.
Person injured in reported shooting near Northlake Mall, Medic says