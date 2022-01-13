NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

VIDEO: Police rescue men, woman from burning cars in two separate situations in Charlotte

Police and a bystander dragged an injured person lying on the ground to safety, then two officers pulled another man, still in the burning car, to safety.
Officers learned that there was a person still in the vehicle on the passenger side of the...
Officers learned that there was a person still in the vehicle on the passenger side of the burning car. Officers pulled the man to safety, saving his life.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was captured on police body cam video when police helped save two men and a woman from burning cars in two different situations in Charlotte.

On June 16, 2021, Officers Bradley Schwob and Parker Baxley arrived at crash to find the entire front of one of the vehicles fully engulfed by fire.

As several people stood by watching, Officer Baxley told a bystander to help him drag an injured person lying on the ground to safety.

Officer Schwob then learned that there was a person still in the vehicle on the passenger side of the burning car.

Officers Schwob and Baxley pulled the man to safety, saving his life.

On July 2, 2021, Officer David Turner responded to a crash to find a burning vehicle with a woman trapped inside.

Officer Turner and two other drivers worked side-by-side to help bring the woman to safety.

One of the good Samaritans was able to finally pull her from the vehicle. The woman in the car had only minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.
Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte,...
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
A magistrate has issued a criminal summons against Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston...
Criminal summons issued for Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston over assault allegation
The upcoming holiday weekend forecast still has quite a few question marks.
A more seasonal, sunny Wednesday; growing confidence in weekend winter storm

Latest News

The woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud embezzlement scheme, which carries a maximum penalty of...
Courts: N.C. woman embezzled $15M to pay for weddings, jewelry, luxury hotel rooms; supporting extravagant lifestyle
Officers, Good Samaritans rescue woman from burning car on I-77 in Charlotte
Officers, Good Samaritans rescue woman from burning car on I-77 in Charlotte
Officers rescue two men from car fully engulfed in flames in Charlotte
Officers rescue two men from car fully engulfed in flames in Charlotte
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday