Two charged in shooting death of 18-year-old found in northeast Charlotte apartment

Officers were called to an apartment on Deergreen Lane, where the victim was found with a gunshot wound, according to CMPD.
Police responded to an apartment complex off Deergreen Lane in December for a homicide...
Police responded to an apartment complex off Deergreen Lane in December for a homicide investigation.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people are facing charges following a deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte days before Christmas.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 19-year-old Ka’ron Markess Commander and 18-year-old Cameron Isiah Hargrove, were arrested Thursday and both charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The charges stem from the Dec. 23 shooting death of 18-year-old Jan Mario Ramirez Andino.

Related: Homicide investigation underway after person found dead in northeast Charlotte

Officers were called to an apartment on Deergreen Lane, where the victim was found with a gunshot wound, according to CMPD.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

The case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS.

