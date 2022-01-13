NC DHHS Flu
Suspect in deadly north Charlotte shooting arrested in Massachusetts

He is awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a December shooting in north Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities arrested a man in Massachusetts and charged him for his role in a deadly December shooting in north Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 46-year-old Michael John Handy was identified as the suspect in the Dec. 6 shooting that killed 41-year-old David Esteban Castillo-Salinas.

Related: One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in north Charlotte, authorities say

On Jan. 11, Handy was located and arrested in Massachusetts by CMPD and Boston Police Department officers, law enforcement said. He is awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

Handy has been charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property causing serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm into occupied conveyance in operation, assault with a deadly weapon with intentions to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Dec. 6, 2021, officers got a call around 2 a.m. concerning a car being in the middle of the road at the intersection of North Graham Street and Oneida Road, which is in the area of Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens.

When police arrived, they said they found two men who had been shot. One had non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to Atrium Main.

The other man, Castillo-Salinas, died at the scene, according to law enforcement.

