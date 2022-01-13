State offers solution to NC’s substitute teacher shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There has been a dire need for substitutes in schools as teachers and other staff members have been absent because of COVID-19 and quarantine protocols.

Just Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools issued a plea for those willing to sign up to be a guest teacher.

Now, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is making it easier for state employees to help out in schools.

On Wednesday night, Cooper announced state employees can use their paid community service hours to help fill these roles.

Full-time state employees are eligible for 24 hours of paid community service leave each calendar year. That will allow them to serve as substitute teachers, bus drivers or work in school cafeterias.

In a statement Cooper said: “It is critical that we keep children learning in the classroom safely. This policy will encourage state employees to lend a helping hand to our students at a time of severe staffing challenges for our public schools.”

This temporary change also means the state employees can keep any money they’re paid to fill in, which is not normally the case.

The policy runs through Feb. 15.

