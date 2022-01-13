Salisbury-based Food Lion named Southeast Retailer of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Food Lion was selected as the 2021 Southeast Retailer of the Year by the Shelby Report, the leading publication in the food and grocery industry.

Salisbury-based Food Lion was recognized specifically for its company culture and community involvement in the report.

“We’re a people organization, we’re a service organization, and our people matter. Our people make the difference. Period,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham in the release.

Food Lion Feeds, the company’s philanthropic organization, debuted in 2014 with a goal of donating 500,000 meals by 2020, which it surpassed 18 months early. Now, Food Lion Feeds plans to distribute a billion more meals by 2025.

”We’re excited to see Food Lion receive the recognition it deserves,” said Rowan EDC President Rod Crider. “They have been a great partner to us throughout the Forward Rowan campaign, and have made a significant positive impact on our community as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Congratulations to all those with Food Lion on earning this honor.”

Food Lion is hiring, both at its corporate office in Salisbury and at retail stores throughout Rowan County. Its job openings are available by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.