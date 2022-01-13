Red hot Davidson basketball now has the longest winning streak in the nation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With Baylor and Southern California losing Tuesday night, Auburn and Davidson now have the longest winning streaks in the nation with 12 straight victories.

Davidson is a surprise to most providing the fact that they lost the 4th leading scorer in program history in Kellan Grady (who is now at Kentucky). Bates Jones (Duke) and Carter Collins (Murray State) also transferred out of the program. They were picked to finish 6th in the Atlantic 10 this season.

No one saw this coming... RIGHT?

“I knew we were going to be good,” said Davidson forward Luka Brajkovic.

Come on Luka! Not this good...

Not only do they have the longest winning streak in the nation, but at 13-2, they are off to their best start since the 1969-70 season.

“A lot of people wrote us off because we lost great players, but they didn’t expect other players were going to step up,” said Luka.

Those players include Michigan State transfer Foster Loyer. He has taken a bigger role here with his new team and is now 4th in the nation in 3 point percentage at 50%.

But returning players are stepping up and having career years as well.

Hyunjung Lee is 2nd in the A-10 in scoring averaging 17 points per game.

Mike Jones has seen his scoring average go from 5 to 12 points per contest.

And versatile big men like Brajkovic and Sam Mennega are getting it done from the perimeter and the in the paint.

This team is hard to guard and playing outstanding defense as well as they are only giving up 65 points per game (4th best in the A-10).

Yes, the stats are impressive but, it’s their prep work before the games, that is impressing their head coach.

“I think a lot of coaches are wrestling with the culture of today where players want to play their game instead of playing our game,” said head coach Bob McKillop. “I watch our guys work and it’s extraordinary how we do drill after drill-- repetition after repetition and our guys do that every day. It’s pretty impressive.”

Luka told us all that this Davidson team would be good in the preseason. So Luka, is this an NCAA tournament team.

“I’ve never been part of one, but if I had to guess, it does feel like it.”

Experts agree. Take a look at some of the early bracketology and the experts have the Wildcats in as an 8 seed.

Maybe we are getting a little ahead of ourselves as there are still 14 games to play in the regular season and a lot of tough games including a match up with Richmond on Friday night.

A Spiders program that has beaten the Wildcats 3 straight times.

“There’s definitely a target on our backs, but I love it,” said Brajkovic. “You can’t take a second off because the other team is preparing as hard as they can. Knowing that, it makes you work harder too.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.