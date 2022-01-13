NC DHHS Flu
Professionals say aging trees need to be removed ahead of snow, ice that comes with a winter storm

If you see snow and ice weighing down your trees, your best bet is to call a professional.(WBTV)
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter weather is quickly approaching.

Are you and your home ready?

You may have dead or damaged trees or tree limbs that need to be removed before the potential snow and ice.

WBTV spoke with tree removal company Arborscapes. Tree Care Operations Manager John Maurice says the company is already getting a lot of calls and they’re anticipating even more once the storm rolls through.

“I think everybody is aware of the weather coming and trying to get in front of it,” Maurice said.

Maurice says people calling are concerned about trees and limbs falling on their homes.

“We do see these limbs during loading events meaning either wind, rain, snow, sleet or ice. They do cause a certain structural point where the limbs can no longer hold that load,” Maurice said.

The trees could fall on everything from power lines to homes and cars.

Maurice says routine pruning can prevent anxiety when storms happen.

“Any obvious cavities, holes at the base of the tree and or odd mushrooms associated around the base can be indicators of root rot,” Maurice said.

Basically, it’s time to get rid of the tree.

If you see snow and ice weighing down your trees, your best bet is to call a professional.

Before hiring any tree company, always check they have a license and insurance. You can research them on the Better Business Bureau’s website.

