Meck County detention officer fired after arrest for providing inmate with contraband

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday announced in-person visitations at the county jail have been suspended.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday announced in-person visitations at the county jail have been suspended.(Associated Press)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office detention officer has been fired after being arrested for providing contraband to an inmate.

Officer Marc Antoine was fired Wednesday evening after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Antoine began working with the Sheriff’s Office in April 2021. An investigation was opened against Antoine following allegations and they found his actions were a violation of a North Carolina General Statute.

“I am extremely disappointed in the actions and conduct of this officer,” Sheriff Gary McFadden said. “Over the past several weeks we have taken great measures, including forming a new specialized Tactical Response Unit (TRU), to maintain safety and security at the detention center and to respond to the needs of our staff only to discover many of our efforts may have been comprised. I am still proud of the dedicated men and women who continue to stand firm on the Oath they took to become a detention officer.”

