Meals on Wheels Rowan Motel Soap benefit concert postponed

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Meals on Wheels Rowan 45th Anniversary Motel Soap Benefit Concert scheduled for January 22nd at the Meroney Theatre has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community.

At this time, Meals on Wheels Rowan will reschedule the Motel Soap Benefit Concert for Spring 2022. A new date and details will be released at www.mowrowan.org and on the Meals on Wheels social media pages.

Executive Director Cindy Fink said, “The health and safety of our community, staff, and supporters is our top priority. We look forward to safely celebrating later this spring. We are grateful for all of those who already purchased their tickets, and we will be in touch shortly.”

Thank you to the 2022 Motel Soap Benefit Concert Sponsors including

Hayes and Susan Smith, Carrol Fisher Construction Co., Fisher Realty, Godley’s Garden Center.

Steve and Celia Jarrett, Darryl and Barbara Corriher, and Dennis and Kathy Ingold.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.