NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man assaulted, arrested for taking video of sheriff’s deputies

WBTV Investigates: Lincoln County deputies tased man who called for medical help
Timo Trojer is walked out of Lake Norman Brewing in handcuffs by two Lincoln County sheriff's...
Timo Trojer is walked out of Lake Norman Brewing in handcuffs by two Lincoln County sheriff's deputies.(Courtesy of Timo Trojer)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was assaulted and arrested while taking video of an incident involving Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies and other first responders inside a brewery.

Firefighters, paramedics and deputies were called to Lake Norman Brewing in February 2021 for a man who appeared to be in medical distress.

During the call, deputies tried to arrest the man and, ultimately, tased him.

After deputies tased the man who had called for help, Timo Trojer, who was at the brewery separately from the first man, took out his phone and started taking video of the incident.

The call for help, tasing and what happened next was all caught on surveillance camera video from two angles inside the brewery.

The video shows that after Trojer started recording the incident, a firefighter came over and told him to stop. A second firefighter came up and knocked Trojer’s phone out of his hand.

Then, seconds later, Trojer was shoved to the ground and into the deputies who were tending to the man who had just been tased.

Trojer was arrested, taken to jail and charged with assault on a government official. The charge was later dismissed, court records show.

The man who was tased was charged with resist, delay and obstruct as well as assault on a government official. Court records show his charges were dismissed, too.

Trojer, who is from Austria and moved to the Charlotte region for work five years ago, said he was shocked at what happened.

“I try to know the laws in the county I am in, so I know that it’s my First Amendment right,” he said. “So that’s all I did at that moment and I didn’t expect that would happen at all.”

Attorney Brad Smith said Trojer absolutely had a right to record deputies and other first responders.

“Of course you do, it’s your First Amendment right,” Smith said.

When Trojer got his phone back, the video he had recorded was gone. The surveillance video from inside the brewery shows a sheriff’s deputy picking up the phone. The screen appears to still be in record mode.

The deputy then walks out of the frame.

“Without a search warrant, going into somebody’s phone and erasing things within the phone is certainly highly unconstitutional, so that would be concerning, if true,” Smith said.

This incident with Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies is the third time in two years WBTV has investigated a questionable arrest or use of force.

First, WBTV uncovered a deputy punching a 16-year-old in the face while his hands were cuffed behind his back outside of an emergency room. The boy’s mother had taken him to the ER to seek emergency mental health treatment.

Then, in November 2020, deputies restrained and handcuffed a 19-year-old who was having a seizure inside the courthouse.

Sheriff Bill Beam and a spokesman both did not acknowledge multiple emails seeking comment for this story.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for possible mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
As we get closer and closer, our confidence in seeing accumulating snowfall and/or ice grows.
First Alert in place as confidence increases for seeing winter weather over holiday weekend
The upcoming holiday weekend forecast still has quite a few question marks.
A more seasonal, sunny Wednesday; growing confidence in weekend winter storm
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,200 coronavirus hospitalizations, 44K new cases due to lab delay
Salisbury city street crews are checking equipment, loading up sand and salt, and in some...
City of Salisbury street crews prep for winter weather
Police responded to an apartment complex off Deergreen Lane in December for a homicide...
Two charged in shooting death of 18-year-old found in northeast Charlotte apartment
South Carolina Seal of the Governor
Chief Buildings bringing 100+ new jobs to Lancaster Co., S.C.