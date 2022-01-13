NC DHHS Flu
JELD-WEN holds grand opening of its new VPI Quality Windows manufacturing plant in Statesville

Manufacturer prepares to add second shift on its way to creating at least 235 new jobs
The facility is located on Sherrill Road in Statesville.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, JELD-WEN celebrated the grand opening of its new VPI Quality Windows manufacturing plant by announcing it is adding a second shift ahead of schedule, creating approximately 20 new jobs. JELD-WEN has committed to creating at least 235 new jobs at the Statesville facility over the next five years. JELD-WEN currently has 685 associates in North Carolina.

“We expect to significantly grow our multi-family and commercial window business through this investment as well as our innovative and energy-efficient solutions,” said JELD-WEN Chair, President and CEO Gary Michel. “We chose Statesville for its geographic location, qualified labor pool, and logistical benefits. We have been pleased with the skilled workforce in Statesville and are looking forward to growing together here.”

According to a news release, more than 30 associates are working today on one production line to manufacture custom windows for commercial and multi-family residential buildings for customers in the Eastern U.S. The second shift will be added in two-to-three months. Ultimately, the Statesville plant will have four production lines and approximately 235 associates. VPI was founded and has a sister plant in Spokane, Wash.

Doing the right thing and being a good citizen is at the heart of the company, according to the news release. On Wednesday, JELD-WEN leadership and VPI plant manager Jon Funk announced the company is contributing $10,000 to Purple Heart Homes plus windows for 10 tiny homes to assist veterans in need.

“It is organizations like Jeld-Wen supporting the mission of Purple Heart Homes that allow disabled veterans to have a safe home. Your contribution and donation of windows for future homes will provide many veterans the dream of a safe place to call home,” said John Gallina, CEO, Purple Heart Homes.

JELD-WEN announced in May 2021 that it would invest $8 million in Statesville to establish the new production facility, with an annual payroll impact of more than $12.1 million per year. The company’s expansion is being facilitated in part by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) of up to $2.2 million over 12 years.

