NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hornets end 16-game losing streak to 76ers in 109-98 win

Charlotte Hornets Logo
Charlotte Hornets Logo(WBTV)
By Dan Gelston (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gordon Hayward made his first nine shots and scored 30 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-98 on Wednesday night.

The Hornets had lost to the Sixers 16 straight times. The Hornets hadn’t won against the Sixers since Nov. 2, 2016.  

Terry Rozier scored 22 points for the Hornets and Miles Bridges added 21.

Joel Embiid scored 31 points for the fifth straight game and the Sixers snapped a seven-game winning streak. Embiid scored exactly 31 points for the fifth straight game.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
The upcoming holiday weekend forecast still has quite a few question marks.
A more seasonal, sunny Wednesday; growing confidence in weekend winter storm
As we get closer and closer, our confidence in seeing accumulating snowfall and/or ice grows.
First Alert in place as confidence increases for seeing winter weather over holiday weekend
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.
“We may soon face some difficult decisions”: CMS facing major challenges with COVID staff shortages

Latest News

Davidson forward Luka Brajkovic (35) makes a tough shot looking away from the basket with...
Red hot Davidson basketball now has the longest winning streak in the nation
Davidson forward Luka Brajkovic (35) makes a tough shot looking away from the basket with...
Red hot Davidson basketball now has the longest winning streak in the nation
Davidson coach Bob McKillop watching as his Wildcats beat UMass 77-67 to win their 12th...
Brajkovic, Wildcats beat UMass, keep streak alive
Brajkovic, Wildcats beat UMass, keep streak alive