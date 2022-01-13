NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Snow, ice impacts likely this weekend

Impacts increase overnight Saturday through Sunday
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Impacts increase overnight Saturday through Sunday.

In the meantime, only minor snow accumulations are possible in the mountains today and tonight.

  • Mainly dry and calm conditions last through Saturday
  • First Alert: Saturday night through Sunday
  • Lingering impacts likely to start next week

As a disturbance works overhead, snow will remain possible through the rest of our Thursday in the mountains, but no issues are expected. The rest of us will stay dry with highs around average this afternoon. Near-normal temperatures will continue through Friday before temperatures cool down into Saturday.

By Saturday night, our winter storm will be approaching the area from the south west and impacts will be picking up from there. Precipitation will likely start as snow for most into early Sunday morning before changing over to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain in portions of the piedmont and up toward the foothills. Heavy snow will remain likely in the mountain region through much of the day.

The best chance of accumulating snowfall will be in the mountains and foothills, whereas the best chance for accumulating ice will be in the Piedmont and Charlotte Metro area. Regardless of precipitation type, our entire area will see the likelihood of travel impacts.

The extent of the ice accumulation will also determine just how widespread our power outages will be. As our confidence continues to grow and we near the weekend, we’ll be able to fine-tune potential snow and ice accumulations within the next 12-24 hours.

Although the system will have moved north by Monday morning, lingering impacts on the roads will be likely.

Stay tuned for frequent updates!

