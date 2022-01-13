First Alert in place as confidence grows for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for today with seasonal afternoon readings in the low to mid-50s.

Seasonal temperatures again today

Dry Friday and most of Saturday

Snow/sleet/freezing rain Sunday

Evening clouds and even a few spotty showers will give way to clearing conditions overnight with lows in the low 30s.

It will be mostly sunny Friday with fairly mild highs in the middle 50s.

The upcoming holiday weekend forecast is becoming a little more into focus. There is a disturbance, now coming ashore in the Pacific Northwest, that will move our way at the start of the weekend. The exact track of the storm is still in question, but our confidence has grown that there will definitely be major impacts across the WBTV viewing area starting late Saturday night and lingering through much of Sunday. At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain as all scenarios are likely based on the model data available now.

Confidence is growing for a mix of snow-sleet & freezing rain around #CLT late this weekend with a heavy dump - maybe a foot - of #snow for the @wbtv_news area mountain counties. #ncwx #scwx #cltwx https://t.co/kjsifJ0Xwh — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 13, 2022

At this point, snow appears to be the primary form of precipitation in the mountains, with a major accumulation likely, with snow and sleet across the Foothills.

In the Piedmont and the immediate Charlotte area, there will probably be a very tight gradient where there’s more snow – perhaps a heavy accumulation on the north/west side – transitioning to sleet and freezing rain.

A significant ice accumulation is possible in the Piedmont, where snow amounts will probably be cut back as warm air drifts in aloft during the height of the storm.

Farther south/east, generally along and south/east of Interstate 85, sleet and freezing rain may even transition over to plain, cold rain Sunday. In time, we’ll fine-tune the forecast and break down more specifically snow and ice accumulations you can expect in your neighborhood.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

