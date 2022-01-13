NC DHHS Flu
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday

As we get closer and closer, our confidence in seeing accumulating snowfall and/or ice grows.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Confidence is going up that we will have to deal with winter weather for the second half of the weekend.

  • Dry this week
  • First Alert Saturday night and Sunday
  • Snow, sleet and freezing rain possible

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

The rest of the week should be pretty quiet. Highs will be in the mid 50s with lows in the low to mid 30s. No problem there.

Our confidence is increasing that the weather could get messy this weekend.

Most of Saturday should be dry. If you have any plans this weekend, Saturday will be the better bet.

Saturday night and Sunday, things should start to go downhill. Snow will likely move into the picture first.

During the day on Sunday, more of a winter mix should work in. Snow is nice. Snow is fun. Ice is not.

The models have been going back and forth on the potential for ice and snow.

Today, the trend is more toward a winter mix for much of the WBTV viewing area outside of the mountains.

Hopefully that trend will turn around tomorrow because no one wins when there’s ice.

We will continue to monitor the situation every single day.

MLK Day on Monday will be dry but depending on what we get this weekend, roads could still be messy. Highs will be in the 40s during the day and the 20s at night into the middle of next week.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Stay tuned and have a great week!

