City of Salisbury street crews prep for winter weather

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Preparations are underway all across our area to keep roads safe in the face of this approaching storm. In Salisbury, street crews are checking equipment, loading up sand and salt, and in some cases, already applying brine to the roads.

Chris Hardin with the City of Salisbury says along with working, he’s keeping a close eye on updated weather forecasts.

“We’re watching it very heavily, you know, it could go either way, we could get nothing, or they’re saying a foot, so we’re trying to be prepared either way,” Hardin said.

That means attaching snow plows to the front of trucks. Once they have those installed, they drive across town to have a spreader installed. The spreader will put a mix of sand and salt on top of whatever may be covering the roads once the storm is here.

A different city crew huddled up on Thursday morning to go over their game plan. The workers drove around the city putting brine down in parking lots at the police and fire departments, hospital, and other vital locations.

“The bridges are the main things we’ll check because they’ll ice over quicker than the roads will,” Hardin said.

The state has already brined some of the main roads. The brine helps keep the snow and ice from bonding to the surface of the road, and makes work easier for the plows.

Hardin says it’s best if folks can avoid driving on snow and ice covered roads, but says if folks have to get out, they should be very careful.

“Just take your time, don’t get in a hurry. Avoid the bridges if you can because they will ice over sooner than the roads will,” Hardin said. “If you see something that looks wet it could be black ice, just take your time.”

