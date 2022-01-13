NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

City of Salisbury street crews prep for winter weather

Brine, sand, and salt all part of the mix to keep roads safe
Salisbury city street crews are checking equipment, loading up sand and salt, and in some...
Salisbury city street crews are checking equipment, loading up sand and salt, and in some cases, already applying brine to the roads.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Preparations are underway all across our area to keep roads safe in the face of this approaching storm.  In Salisbury, street crews are checking equipment, loading up sand and salt, and in some cases, already applying brine to the roads. 

Chris Hardin with the City of Salisbury says along with working, he’s keeping a close eye on updated weather forecasts.

“We’re watching it very heavily, you know, it could go either way, we could get nothing, or they’re saying a foot, so we’re trying to be prepared either way,” Hardin said.

That means attaching snow plows to the front of trucks.  Once they have those installed, they drive across town to have a spreader installed.  The spreader will put a mix of sand and salt on top of whatever may be covering the roads once the storm is here.

A different city crew huddled up on Thursday morning to go over their game plan.  The workers drove around the city putting brine down in parking lots at the police and fire departments, hospital, and other vital locations. 

“The bridges are the main things we’ll check because they’ll ice over quicker than the roads will,” Hardin said.

The state has already brined some of the main roads.  The brine helps keep the snow and ice from bonding to the surface of the road, and makes work easier for the plows.

Hardin says it’s best if folks can avoid driving on snow and ice covered roads, but says if folks have to get out, they should be very careful.

“Just take your time, don’t get in a hurry. Avoid the bridges if you can because they will ice over sooner than the roads will,” Hardin said. “If you see something that looks wet it could be black ice, just take your time.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for possible mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
As we get closer and closer, our confidence in seeing accumulating snowfall and/or ice grows.
First Alert in place as confidence increases for seeing winter weather over holiday weekend
The upcoming holiday weekend forecast still has quite a few question marks.
A more seasonal, sunny Wednesday; growing confidence in weekend winter storm
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.

Latest News

At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for possible mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert: Snow, ice impacts likely this weekend
First Alert: Snow, ice impacts likely this weekend
First Alert: Snow, ice impacts likely this weekend
Thousands of pounds of salt are available at one of the Charlotte Department of...
Charlotte crews to begin prepping roads for potential snow