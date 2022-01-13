NC DHHS Flu
Chief Buildings bringing 100+ new jobs to Lancaster Co., S.C.

The new jobs will be created over the next five years
South Carolina Seal of the Governor(South Carolina Governor's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Chief Buildings, a subsidiary of Chief Industries, Inc. and a premier metal building system manufacturer, now plans to establish operations in Lancaster County. The company’s $22.1 million investment will create 102 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 1966, Chief Buildings is a nationwide leader in low-rise, non-residential metal building systems. The company’s custom-engineered steel solutions optimize and integrate steel framing, roofing and walls.

Located at 992 Quality Drive in Lancaster, Chief Buildings’ new state-of-the-art Lancaster County operations will expand the company’s footprint in the Southeast and increase service to its authorized builder network.

Operations are expected to be online in October 2022. Individuals interested in learning more about Chief Buildings should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Lancaster County to assist with costs of building improvements.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

