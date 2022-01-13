NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte crews to begin prepping roads for potential snow

At one of the Charlotte Department of Transportation’s divisions in the northeast part of the city, there are plenty of trucks, plows and tanks of brine ready to go.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Road crews are getting set to prep Charlotte’s highways ahead of this weekend’s expected winter weather.

Related: First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday

Officials said some of the trucks will hit the roads Thursday morning, ready to spray brine on the streets.

Footage from WBTV’s Sky 3 shows the thousands of pounds of salt. DOT crews also have that brine, which is a combination of salt and water.

Crews will coat the roads starting Thursday morning and that will help get them a head start coating nearly 1,200 miles of roadways, which includes 155 bridges.

“We’ll also be loading all of our spreaders and plows on our trucks. We have 36 plow trucks so we’ll go ahead and get that prepared Friday afternoon and hopefully at that point we’ll have a better forecast of what’s coming in over the weekend and make a determination then when our crews can come in on the weekend and start treating the roads if needed,” Charlie Jones, deputy street maintenance superintendent of Charlotte Department of Transportation, said.

Every year the city puts together a weather plan for ice and snow. A look through that plan shows the major thoroughfares are the first priority. The goal is to have 90% of those cleared within 48 hours of the storm’s end.

