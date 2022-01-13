Boil water advisory lifted for town of Boone after water main break

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – A boil water advisory for the town of Boone has been lifted.

Town officials made the announcement Thursday morning, more than 24 hours after a water main break along King Street, near the Earthfare grocery store, around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the town, water plant staff have completed the required testing throughout the water system and did not discover any safety concerns.

“It has now been verified that the Town water system is safe and no longer needs to be boiled,” a news release stated.

Water customers may still experience some “banging” in the pipes or notice the water appears cloudy, according to the town. This is due to air that entered the pipes and is no cause for alarm, town officials said.

“What you see are actually many tiny air bubbles and this discoloration should clear up after the water runs for a few minutes,” the release stated.

