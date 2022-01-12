NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

“We may soon face some difficult decisions”: CMS facing major challenges with COVID staff shortages

At tonight’s school board meeting, leaders said it’s leaving lots of extra work for those still in schools.
By Courtney Cole
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven days into the spring semester for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and staff shortages are real.

There are thousands of absences due to the Omicron variant.

At tonight’s school board meeting, leaders said it’s leaving lots of extra work for those still in schools.

“Staff are out everywhere and everybody’s pretty much…it’s almost hit or miss at this point. You’re just waiting for the ball to drop and it to be your turn,” CMS instructional associate Jennifer Sale said.

Each week, the number of teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other CMS employees is falling due to staff shortages and COVID-19 related absences.

The district says an average of more than 1,000 teachers are out. Substitutes have been able to cover less than 50 percent of those classes.

Sale is an instructional associate at Winding Springs Elementary School. In the last couple of weeks, she’s taken on extra responsibilities.

“Right now, I’m getting ready to start student teaching and that’s holding priority but I have had to cover some classes,” she said. “I have had to cover the isolation room. I have had to step into some roles that I don’t normally have to do.”

Hundreds of bus drivers and nutrition staff are absent.

School board leaders say drivers are doubling and combining routes.

Everyone from the central office staff, administrators, support staff, and Superintendent Winston himself, are covering classes. More than 200 guest teachers are helping out.

“Our central office staff has served in more than thirty schools across our district,” Winston said. “We will continue to do so as long as the need remains.”

Since the return from winter break, student attendance has been in the 85 percent range, which is a 4-5 percent change compared to weeks leading up to winter break.

“They’re taking their time and realizing there’s a problem and we have to address it and the way that we can address it is just put on our teacher shoes and our teacher hat and come on in here,” Sale said.

That begs the question, will CMS be able to make it in-person? Or will classes move remote?

“We may soon face some difficult decisions. It is nearly inevitable that teaching and learning will be impacted more significantly should the virus remain on its current trajectory.”

You can visit CMS’s website now to see qualifications and apply to be a substitute teacher.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte,...
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.
A magistrate has issued a criminal summons against Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston...
Criminal summons issued for Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston over assault allegation
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower

Latest News

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC may recommend everyone get N95 masks
Salahuddin Muhammad
CMPD searching for missing 71-year-old man
The Langham Branch Creek Quarry will take a 30-acre surface mining operation already there and...
York County residents campaigning against a proposed rock quarry, quarry president wants to ease concerns
Wintry weather possible this weekend
Cool but sunny Tuesday afternoon; looking ahead to possible weekend winter weather