Wanted suspect arrested in drive-by murder of 16-year-old girl in Shelby

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Marshals have arrested the suspect accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old high school student during a drive-by in Shelby in Nov. 2021.

On Jan. 12, 2022, law enforcement officials arrested Santana Eaves, Jr, on the outstanding warrant for first-degree murder.

These charges stem from a drive-by shooting in Shelby on Nov. 9, 2021, where Eaves is accused of murdering 16-year-old Skyteria Poston and fleeing the area.

20-year-old sought after teen girl killed in drive-by shooting in Shelby

Police say the shooting happened the afternoon of Nov. 9. They received a call around 4 p.m. about gunfire in the area of Roberts and Martin streets. Poston was found in the yard of a home on Roberts Street.

On Dec. 17, 2021, the U.S. Marshals Service offered up to $5,000 for information leading to Eaves’s arrest.

U.S. Marshals Office offering $5,000 reward for information in death of Shelby teen

Through many hours of law enforcement interviews and information received from the public tips, Eaves was located on Biggers Lake Road, Lot 9, in Shelby.

Eaves was arrested and taken to the Cleveland County Jail, where he was confined pending his court appearances.

[‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting]

First-murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property warrants were taken out for Santana Almont Eaves Jr., also of Shelby.

[20-year-old sought after teen girl killed in drive-by shooting in Shelby]

