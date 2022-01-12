NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing

FILE - Signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as...
FILE - Signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as guests walk by at Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting next month, workers at Universal Orlando’s theme parks will have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing in order to comply with federal guidelines, company officials said Wednesday.

A majority of workers already are vaccinated. The new policy doesn’t affect guests.

Under federal regulations that took effect Monday, companies with 100 or more employees must require workers to be vaccinated or mandate unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly COVID testing. The regulations are being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Workers at Universal’s theme parks must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or be required to take a test every week, Universal officials said in a statement. They said the company initially will provide free, onsite testing.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members has been our ongoing focus during the pandemic,” the statement said. “We will also be monitoring legal action involving these regulations by a variety of state and private interests and will adapt accordingly if there are changes.”

Last fall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure prohibiting private businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear. The federal law trumps Florida’s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.
Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte,...
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
A magistrate has issued a criminal summons against Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston...
Criminal summons issued for Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston over assault allegation
It happened at the Clayton Richfield facility just off Highway 52.
Train crashes into mobile home being pulled from Stanly County manufacturer

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Nearly 8,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body cam footage of the arrest of a...
CMPD releases body cam footage showing officers handcuffing teacher in case of mistaken identity
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana
Checking in with Central Piedmont Community College
Shelter in place issued for Central Piedmont’s Central Campus as CMPD pursues suspect
FILE - Boats prepare to tow giant Olympic rings as they are removed from the waterfront area at...
Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs