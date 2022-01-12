Suspicious man taken into custody after spotted at schools in Rock Hill, Chester Co.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - A suspicious man has been taken into custody after several South Carolina schools went into secure protocols after the man was spotted at schools in the Rock Hill and Chester County area.

On Tuesday, a man was spotted driving through the parking lots of Chester High School and Chester Middle School taking pictures. The man was at both properties for a short amount of time, officials say.

On Wednesday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a social media post from the man showing a picture of a school in Rock Hill.

Rock Hill Schools was informed of his presence and placed all schools on a secure.

After a short time, officials say the man left Rock Hill and traveled back to Chester County, where he was spotted at Chester Middle School.

Chester Park Elementary and Chester Middle School were operating under a secure protocol Wednesday due to law enforcement activity in the area.

The man has been taken into custody and is being transported to the Chester County Detention Center. No weapons were found, but he was in possession of a small quantity of marijuana. This investigation is ongoing. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) January 12, 2022

Officials say the Chester County Sheriff’s Office is working to place the man on trespass notice from all Chester County Schools. Deputies say they have no information that this man has assaulted anyone or threatened anyone.

At this time, officials say no crime has been committed. However, this matter is being investigated to ensure the safety of schools and the community.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the man has been taken into custody and is being taken to the Chester County Detention Center.

Officials say no weapons were found, but he was in possession of a small quantity of marijuana.

Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies have increased their presence at all Chester County Schools as a precautionary measure.

This investigation is ongoing.

