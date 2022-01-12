Standoff ends peacefully after person locks themselves inside York County home

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) – Authorities responded after a person who had possibly been firing gunshots locked themselves inside a home in York County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there is an increased law enforcement presence on Colonial Road in Clover.

A person who was reportedly being disorderly and possibly firing a weapon locked themselves in a house and was not responding to deputy commands, law enforcement said.

About 30 minutes later, the sheriff’s office tweeted that the incident ended peacefully and the person was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.