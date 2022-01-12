NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Spaghetti freezes mid-air in New Hampshire mountain’s extreme cold

According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta...
According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta froze mid-air – with the fork suspended in air between the noodles. The observatory said it only took about 15 seconds for the fork to freeze into place, as seen in the photo.(Twitter/ Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You have probably heard of it being so hot that you could fry an egg on a sidewalk, but how about so cold that you can freeze a fork in mid-air?

Parts of New Hampshire were so cold on Tuesday morning that you could freeze spaghetti in seconds.

According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta froze mid-air – with the fork suspended in air between the noodles. The observatory said it only took about 15 seconds for the fork to freeze into place, as seen in the photo.

The observatory reported temperatures of -30 degrees Fahrenheit with 65 mph winds on Tuesday. The area was under a wind chill warning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.
Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte,...
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
A magistrate has issued a criminal summons against Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston...
Criminal summons issued for Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston over assault allegation
It happened at the Clayton Richfield facility just off Highway 52.
Train crashes into mobile home being pulled from Stanly County manufacturer

Latest News

Gastonia detectives are asking for help to find 14-year-old Trinity Nance, who was last seen by...
Police, family concerned for missing 14-year-old girl last seen a week ago in Gastonia
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago teachers accept deal on COVID protocols, keeping kids in school
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
Salahuddin Muhammad was last seen in the area of Sugar Creek Road and Graham Street.
Police looking for missing 71-year-old man last seen in north Charlotte
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The U.S. Army, for...
Army increases bonuses for new recruits to $50,000, as COVID takes toll