Shelter in place issued for Central Piedmont’s Central Campus as CMPD pursues suspect
College security is monitoring the situation with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Students and staff at Central Piedmont Community College’s Central Campus are told to shelter in place as officers pursue a suspect on campus.
“Please close and lock all doors as CMPD is pursuing a suspect on Central Campus,” a tweet from the college states. “At this time we do not know if suspect is armed.”
