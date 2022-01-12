NC DHHS Flu
Shelter in place issued for Central Piedmont’s Central Campus as CMPD pursues suspect

College security is monitoring the situation with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Students and staff at Central Piedmont Community College’s Central Campus are told to shelter in place as officers pursue a suspect on campus.

“Please close and lock all doors as CMPD is pursuing a suspect on Central Campus,” a tweet from the college states. “At this time we do not know if suspect is armed.”

College security is monitoring the situation with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

