Rowan County home heavily damaged by fire

The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of firefighters from several departments battled a fire at a large house in Rowan County on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at approximately 12:27 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Mount Hope Church Road near the intersection with Pop Stirewalt Road.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the second story of the 4000 square foot home. There was heavy damage to the ground floor as well as the roof.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

