Rowan County deputy fired, allegedly used excessive force on man involved in chase

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy was fired in November after allegations came to light that he used excessive force on a man involved in a chase.

T.J. Luby was placed on administrative leave on November 18 and terminated on November 30, according to officials. In a letter to Luby, Sheriff Kevin Auten wrote that Luby violated a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office policy related to excessive force during an incident on November 16. It does not specify the actions Luby is accused of taking that led to the allegation of excessive force.

On November 16, Luby and several other deputies were involved in a pursuit with a driver named Jeffrey Wayne Massey. According to the incident report, The incident began at approximately 11:00 p.m. when deputies noticed a 2021 Volkswagen Passat parked behind Food Lion on Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury. As the deputies approached the car, the driver turned on the lights and began to drive away.

A traffic stop was made minutes later on Holly Avenue. Deputies identified the driver as Jeffrey Wayne Massey. Massey, 49, has an extensive criminal record, including a conviction for second degree murder, and a charge of indecent exposure related to a 2014 incident at the South Rowan branch of the Rowan Public Library. The passenger was identified as Michelle Hamby.

Deputies say Massey attempted to flee the traffic stop, and while doing so, dragged a deputy for approximately 50 feet. According to the report, the deputy sustained injuries to his “head, knuckles, wrists, fingers, elbows, knees, right ankle, and right shoulder.”

A high speed pursuit then followed as deputies tried to stop Massey and Hamby. Deputies noted that they saw numerous items being thrown out of Massey’s car windows during the pursuit. The pursuit extended for approximately 20 miles with speeds reaching 120 miles-an-hour. The pursuit included Statesville Blvd., Hurley School Road, Highway 801, Briggs Road, Highway152, Saw Road, and ended on Cannon Farm Road.

Massey passed several other vehicles, drove in the wrong lane of travel, and failed to stop for any stop signs or stoplights. He drove “head-on towards law enforcement officers.” The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was able to use stop sticks to slow Massey’s car. A deputy was able to use the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to finally stop Massey.

Investigators say Massey initially attempted to run from deputies but was “quickly taken into custody.” During the apprehension one deputy suffered a serious injury to one finger. Massey and Hamby were also injured.

Massey was charged with seven counts of assault on a government officials with a deadly weapon, felony flee to elude arrest, resist, obstruct, delay, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Massey remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $1 million.

The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has contacted the SBI to do an investigation into the allegations that Luby used excessive force on Massey following his arrest. Luby was hired by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on October 18, 2020. Luby had no prior demotions, suspensions or separations on his personnel record.

