Police, family concerned for missing 14-year-old girl last seen a week ago in Gastonia

Detectives have reason to believe she may be in the Charlotte or Concord area.
Gastonia detectives are asking for help to find 14-year-old Trinity Nance, who was last seen by...
Gastonia detectives are asking for help to find 14-year-old Trinity Nance, who was last seen by family on Jan. 5 at her home located in the area of Modena Street and Keith Drive.(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police and family are concerned for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen one week ago in Gastonia.

Gastonia detectives are asking for help to find 14-year-old Trinity Nance, who was last seen by family on Jan. 5 at her home located in the area of Modena Street and Keith Drive.

Detectives have reason to believe that Nance may be in the Charlotte or Concord area.

Police and family are concerned for Nance’s welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trinity Nance is asked to call the detectives at 704-854-6651. Callers may remain anonymous.

