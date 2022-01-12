One hurt after car overturns on Eastway Drive in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have blocked a portion of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte early Wednesday morning after a car crashed and overnturned.

Medic said one person with serious injuries was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have blocked Eastway Drive just north of Central Avenue.

