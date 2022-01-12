NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One hurt after car overturns on Eastway Drive in east Charlotte

Authorities have blocked Eastway Drive just north of Central Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have blocked a portion of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte early Wednesday morning after a car crashed and overnturned.

Medic said one person with serious injuries was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have blocked Eastway Drive just north of Central Avenue.

Stay with WBTV for more details as they come in.

Check real-time traffic updates in the Charlotte area here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.
Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte,...
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
A magistrate has issued a criminal summons against Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston...
Criminal summons issued for Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston over assault allegation
It happened at the Clayton Richfield facility just off Highway 52.
Train crashes into mobile home being pulled from Stanly County manufacturer

Latest News

One hurt after car overturns on Eastway Drive in east Charlotte
One hurt after car overturns on Eastway Drive in east Charlotte
Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte,...
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
Police have Old Statesville Road blocked between Ramah Church Road and Stumptown Road while...
One killed in crash on Old Statesville Road in Huntersville
Police have Old Statesville Road blocked between Ramah Church Road and Stumptown Road while...
One killed in crash on Old Statesville Road in Huntersville