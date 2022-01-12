One hurt after car overturns on Eastway Drive in east Charlotte
Authorities have blocked Eastway Drive just north of Central Avenue.
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have blocked a portion of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte early Wednesday morning after a car crashed and overnturned.
Medic said one person with serious injuries was taken to the hospital.
