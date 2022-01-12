One arrested, one sought after man found shot dead in car in Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) – One suspect has been arrested and another is still at large after a man was found shot to death in a car in Caldwell County Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call around 6:43 p.m. after a man was found not breathing in a Subaru at the intersection of Old North and Collettsville roads in Lenoir.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office identified him as 25-year-old Jose David Martinze Aguilera, of Lenoir.

Sheriff’s investigators and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began an investigation. They determined the incident happened outside of a home on Quailridge Court in Lenoir.

Two suspects were named. One of them, 22-year-old Zachary Nathaniel Kersey, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at the Red Roof Inn on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir, authorities said.

He was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder, according to the sheriff’s office. His bond is set at $750,000 and his first appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13.

Isaac McKinley Dixon, 22, of Lenoir, is currently wanted for one count of murder, authorities said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 758-2324 or Crimestoppers at (828) 758-8300.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.