NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N.C. secures thousands of additional COVID-19 tests

The priority is to schools, health departments, long-term care centers and free clinics.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the huge surge of the Omicron variant comes an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 testing, leading to long lines at testing sites and a shortage of at-home tests.

To help, North Carolina has contracted with two more testing vendors in the hope of leading to easier access to testing.

StarMed’s main testing location on Tuckaseegee Road is one of the busiest spots in the Charlotte area. However, with more sites and tests coming soon, state health leaders hope to ease the burden.

The state will now have 12 vendors to cover hundreds of testing sites across the state. Officials with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday they’ve started shipping hundreds of thousands of tests and more are on the way.

With the surge, the NCDHHS has ordered an additional 700,000 professional and at-home rapid test kits, bringing the total on their way to the state to more than 1 million, health officials said.

The priority is to schools, health departments, long-term care centers and free clinics.

They’ve also delivered more than 250,000 swabs to these sites. State health leaders are encouraging sites like these to implement self-swabbing when possible.

This comes as staffing at testing sites has really suffered as workers are exposed to COVID-19 throughout the day. StarMed had to shut down its mobile unit in uptown Charlotte Tuesday because they didn’t have enough workers to keep it open.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.
Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte,...
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
A magistrate has issued a criminal summons against Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston...
Criminal summons issued for Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston over assault allegation
It happened at the Clayton Richfield facility just off Highway 52.
Train crashes into mobile home being pulled from Stanly County manufacturer

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Nearly 8,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,000 coronavirus hospitalizations, 25K new cases
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Over 30 CMS schools impacted by staffing shortages
Over 30 CMS schools impacted by staffing shortage