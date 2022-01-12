A more seasonal, sunny Wednesday; growing confidence in weekend winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure building into the Carolinas will promote plenty of sunshine again today with more seasonal afternoon readings in the low to mid-50s.

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight. It won’t be quite as cold as recent nights with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies in the forecast today. After a frigid start in the 20s, we'll wind up in the seasonal low-mid 50s. 50s will dominate thru the end of the workweek before we turn much colder over the weekend in advance of our next Winter storm. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/83mKGB6l3W — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 12, 2022

There will be a few more clouds around Thursday and Friday with highs both days in the low to mid-50s. A weak front will cross the WBTV area Thursday night with a few spotty showers around the Piedmont and Foothills, but in the mountains, it will be cold enough for a couple of inches of new snow by early Friday morning.

The upcoming holiday weekend forecast still has quite a few question marks. There will be a disturbance - now coming ashore in the Pacific Northwest - that will move our way at the start of the weekend. The exact track of the storm is still in question, but our confidence has grown that there will likely be major impacts across the WBTV viewing area starting Saturday night and lingering through much of Sunday.

Both long-range models bring Winter weather to #CLT & the @wbtv_news area over the #MLK Weekend. One has more snow than ice, the other no snow & a LOT of ice to the Piedmont. Tricky forecast we'll fine-tune in time, stick with us. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/8ofO6Pnbs2 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 12, 2022

At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain as all scenarios are possible based on the model data available now. In time, we’ll fine-tune the forecast and break down more specifically what you can expect in your neighborhood.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.