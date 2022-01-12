A more seasonal, sunny Wednesday; growing confidence in weekend winter storm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure building into the Carolinas will promote plenty of sunshine again today with more seasonal afternoon readings in the low to mid-50s.
Look for partly cloudy skies tonight. It won’t be quite as cold as recent nights with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.
There will be a few more clouds around Thursday and Friday with highs both days in the low to mid-50s. A weak front will cross the WBTV area Thursday night with a few spotty showers around the Piedmont and Foothills, but in the mountains, it will be cold enough for a couple of inches of new snow by early Friday morning.
The upcoming holiday weekend forecast still has quite a few question marks. There will be a disturbance - now coming ashore in the Pacific Northwest - that will move our way at the start of the weekend. The exact track of the storm is still in question, but our confidence has grown that there will likely be major impacts across the WBTV viewing area starting Saturday night and lingering through much of Sunday.
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain as all scenarios are possible based on the model data available now. In time, we’ll fine-tune the forecast and break down more specifically what you can expect in your neighborhood.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
