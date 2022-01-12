NC DHHS Flu
Missing 14-year-old girl found safe, unharmed after two-week disappearance in Gastonia

She was last seen by family on Jan. 5.
Gastonia detectives say 14-year-old Trinity Nance has been found safe after going missing for...
Gastonia detectives say 14-year-old Trinity Nance has been found safe after going missing for two weeks.(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 14-year-old girl has been found safe and unharmed after she had been missing for two weeks from Gastonia.

Gastonia detectives were asking for help to find 14-year-old Trinity Nance, who was last seen by family on Jan. 5 at her home located in the area of Modena Street and Keith Drive.

Detectives had reason to believe that she may have been in the Charlotte or Concord area.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, police said Trinity Nance was found safe and unharmed after that two-week disappearance.

“Thank you for sharing!,” the police department tweeted.

