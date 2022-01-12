NC DHHS Flu
Man jailed under $750K bond for alleged sexual assault of pre-schooler 8 years ago in Iredell Co.

Robert Redfear Jr.
Robert Redfear Jr.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested for being accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old for a year close to a decade ago.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has charged 53-year-old registered sex offender, Robert Michael Redfear Jr. of Statesville, with a felony statutory sex offense by an adult.

On Sept. 28, 2021, a report was filed by a victim that they were sexually assaulted by Redfear from May 2014 to May 2015, when they were 4-years-old.

After multiple interviews and obtained evidence, a warrant was issued for Redfear’s arrest. He was arrested on Jan. 11 and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Redfear is a known career criminal with dozens of arrests on his record.

“Redfear is another example of a repeat, career criminal who we have dealt with in our communities for years,” Sheriff Campbell said. “His first felony conviction was in 1990, and as you can see by his criminal history, he has not stopped victimizing our community. These are the type of individuals we deal with day in and day out who need to be incarcerated so our communities can be safe.”

