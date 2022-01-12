Man, accused of fleeing police from Gastonia to Charlotte, held without bond for stalking, shooting into home

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man who reportedly fled from police in Gastonia and hopped on the interstate to Charlotte, is being held in jail without bond for charges including stalking and shooting into a home.

Officers from the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) have charged 23-year-old Colby Reymundo Allen with multiple criminal and traffic-related offenses related to Allen allegedly shooting a gun at an intersection in Gastonia Tuesday and then fleeing from officers in a vehicle.

Allen was arrested in Mecklenburg County with the assistance of additional law enforcement agencies.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a home on Sharon Lane after a person living in the home reported that a suspect had fired two shots at the house.

After firing the shots, witnesses reported that the suspect fled the area in a vehicle. Witnesses provided a description of that vehicle to police.

A K-9 officer saw the suspected vehicle East Ozark Avenue toward I-85. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but say the driver refused to stop fled onto I-85 toward Mecklenburg County.

Additional law enforcement agencies responded to help to stop the car.

Around 9:49 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody after the vehicle became disabled while trying to exit I-85 at Brookshire Boulevard in Charlotte.

The suspect, now identified as Allen, was turned over to the custody of Gastonia Police Department. ‘Police say a stolen gun was located inside Allen’s car.

Allen was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in the city limits, stalking, possessing a stolen gun, and multiple traffic-related offenses.

He is being held without bond.

