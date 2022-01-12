Kannapolis Police charge woman with trafficking methamphetamine

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A China Grove woman has been charged by Kannapolis Police for trafficking methamphetamine.

Catherine Michelle Paffenroth, 41, was charged on Tuesday with one felony count of trafficking methamphetamine, two felony counts of trafficking heroin/opium, one felony count of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the illegal drug trade, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the report, on Tuesday, Vice/Narcotics investigators with Kannapolis Police noticed Paffenroth in a vehicle and knew her to be a person of interest in drug investigations.

Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of West A Street and Darty Street. A K9 was used and gave a positive indication for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, officers found Paffenroth to be in possession of the following approximate totals: 185 dosage units of Oxycodone, 206 grams of methamphetamine, 7.7 grams of heroin, $1,239 in cash, along with drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $500,000. Paffenroth is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

