First Alert for possible winter weather this weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are tracking a storm which hasn’t even reached the west coast of the US - but it has the potential to give us some trouble this weekend.

COLD tonight

Quiet the rest of the week

First Alert for the holiday weekend

The first bump in the road is a cold night tonight. Lows will fall to the low to mid 20s by tomorrow morning. If you’re sending kids out to the bus stop, bundle them up!

Futurecast Weather (WBTV)

The rest of the week will be fairly uneventful, except for the possibility of snow showers for the mountains on Thursday evening. Highs will be in the mid 50s and lows after tomorrow morning will be in the low to mid 30s.

Then comes the weekend. Keep in mind that there are a lot of things that need to come together before we are able to pin down specifics and totals. One thing to remember is that the system we’re tracking is still out over the Pacific. It’s more than 3,000 miles away. A lot can happen between now and the weekend. We have two long-range models which have come into a little better agreement that the Carolinas have the possibility of all types of precipitation - snow, sleet and freezing rain. If you’re thinking about weekend plans, your best bet will be on Saturday. The best chance for winter weather will be Saturday night and Sunday.

Next weekend will be dry again but chilly. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

