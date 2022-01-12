First Alert in place as confidence increases for seeing winter weather over holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our confidence in seeing wintry weather this weekend continues to increase.

Near-average end to the work week

First Alert: Wintry weather possible this weekend

Accumulating ice and snow is the main concern

Temperatures were cold to start off this morning but are warming to near-normal highs this afternoon. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s with dry conditions persisting through the evening.

Although snow showers are possible in the mountains tomorrow, most of the area will stay dry and seasonal through Friday.

A First Alert is in place for this weekend as wintry weather still looks possible late Saturday night through Sunday. As we get closer and closer, our confidence in seeing accumulating snowfall and/or ice grows, so you’ll want to stay weather aware the next couple of days as we fine-tune this forecast!

⚠️ Our confidence in seeing local impacts from a winter storm this weekend is increasing...



With all precipitation types on the table, the exact track of the low-pressure system will be very important to determine where and how much precipitation falls. Models do tend to agree that the system moves north by Monday morning with lingering impacts possible.

Stay tuned and have a great week!

