First Alert in place as confidence increases for seeing winter weather over holiday weekend

As we get closer and closer, our confidence in seeing accumulating snowfall and/or ice grows.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our confidence in seeing wintry weather this weekend continues to increase.

  • Near-average end to the work week
  • First Alert: Wintry weather possible this weekend
  • Accumulating ice and snow is the main concern

Temperatures were cold to start off this morning but are warming to near-normal highs this afternoon. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s with dry conditions persisting through the evening.

Although snow showers are possible in the mountains tomorrow, most of the area will stay dry and seasonal through Friday.

A First Alert is in place for this weekend as wintry weather still looks possible late Saturday night through Sunday. As we get closer and closer, our confidence in seeing accumulating snowfall and/or ice grows, so you’ll want to stay weather aware the next couple of days as we fine-tune this forecast!

With all precipitation types on the table, the exact track of the low-pressure system will be very important to determine where and how much precipitation falls. Models do tend to agree that the system moves north by Monday morning with lingering impacts possible.

Stay tuned and have a great week!

