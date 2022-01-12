NC DHHS Flu
Downtown Salisbury wants public input on possible social district for alcohol consumption

Series of public meetings set
The Downtown Salisbury Social District would be established in the area shown.
The Downtown Salisbury Social District would be established in the area shown.(Downtown Salisbury Inc.)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Downtown Salisbury Inc. (DSI) wants input from Salisbury residents on the possibility of setting up a downtown social district for alcohol consumption.

Such a designation would allow patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments in Salisbury to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks and public areas in the social district.

The City of Kannapolis was one of the first in the state to establish such a district following legislation approved by the N.C. General Assembly in September.

DSI scheduled several community engagement sessions:

• Friday at 8:30 a.m., virtual, use link us02web.zoom.us/j/88327750435

• Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 11:30 a.m., in person at 130 S. Main St., the former Wells Fargo bank building.

• Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m., in person at Mean Mug Coffee Shop on North Main Street.

• Thursday, Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m., virtual, use link us02web.zoom.us/j/82999892045

The input sessions will focus on the Bring Business Back to Downtown Bill by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission that had a stated purpose “to increase economic vitality in North Carolina downtowns.”

Residents who can’t make it to one of these public engagement sessions, can visit www.downtownsalisburync.com/socialdistrict/ or call 704-637-7814 for more information.

Social districts come with specific requirements from the state, including a map outlining the district, days and hours for alcohol consumption throughout the district, signage indicating the location and a management and maintenance plan. Special cups with the logo of the special district are required, along with the name of business that provided the alcohol and a statement discouraging underage drinking. The cups can hold no more than 16 ounces of alcohol and patrons can’t enter a new participating business with alcohol still in the cup. Drinks must be disposed before leaving the district.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

