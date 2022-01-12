NC DHHS Flu
Deadly Mooresville house fire started in area of a propane heater, authorities say

During a search of the home, a person was found inside and quickly removed from the residence.
A house fire in Mooresville Tuesday morning killed one person.
A house fire in Mooresville Tuesday morning killed one person.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly house fire that killed one person in Mooresville started in the area of a propane heater, fire officials said.

According to Mount Mourne Fire Chief Roger Hoover, the fire marshal was unable to determine an exact cause. He added that they are considering it an accidental fire.

Crews with the Mount Mourne Fire Department were called to the house fire on Foursquare Road in Mooresville around 11:19 a.m. Tuesday

When crews arrived roughly five minutes later, they said they found a single-family home with heavy smoke and fire showing.

During a search of the home, a person was found inside and quickly removed from the residence.

Iredell County EMS arrived and began tending to the victim, who was eventually pronounced deceased, according to the department.

Crews got the fire under control just before 12 p.m., first responders said.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

